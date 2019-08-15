View all in Latest
Court orders Mkhwebane to pay some costs of Estina report case

The High Court in Pretoria on Thursday ruled that she was personally liable for a fraction of costs in the case relating to her report on the Estina dairy farm project.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg on 22 July 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg on 22 July 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Protector has suffered another legal defeat.

The High Court in Pretoria on Thursday ruled that she was personally liable for a fraction of costs in the case relating to her report on the Estina dairy farm project.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane was taken to court by advocacy group Casac and the DA.

They had argued that her report was a whitewash because implicated politicians were never interviewed.

The dairy project was meant to help emerging farmers to grow their businesses but it became a vehicle to channel more than R200 million to companies with links to the Guptas.

Judge Ronel Tolmay ruled that Mkhwebane foots just above 7% of the costs in the case from her own pocket.

