Court orders Mkhwebane to pay some costs of Estina report case
The High Court in Pretoria on Thursday ruled that she was personally liable for a fraction of costs in the case relating to her report on the Estina dairy farm project.
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Protector has suffered another legal defeat.
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane was taken to court by advocacy group Casac and the DA.
They had argued that her report was a whitewash because implicated politicians were never interviewed.
The dairy project was meant to help emerging farmers to grow their businesses but it became a vehicle to channel more than R200 million to companies with links to the Guptas.
Judge Ronel Tolmay ruled that Mkhwebane foots just above 7% of the costs in the case from her own pocket.
