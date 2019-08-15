Court orders Mkhwebane to pay some costs of Estina report case

The High Court in Pretoria on Thursday ruled that she was personally liable for a fraction of costs in the case relating to her report on the Estina dairy farm project.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Protector has suffered another legal defeat.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane was taken to court by advocacy group Casac and the DA.

They had argued that her report was a whitewash because implicated politicians were never interviewed.

The dairy project was meant to help emerging farmers to grow their businesses but it became a vehicle to channel more than R200 million to companies with links to the Guptas.

Judge Ronel Tolmay ruled that Mkhwebane foots just above 7% of the costs in the case from her own pocket.