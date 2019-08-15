ConCourt to rule on independent candidates for future elections
The New Nation Movement was dealt a blow in May with the Western Cape High Court saying at the time that hearing the case would cause substantial distress and uncertainty in the recent elections.
CAPE TOWN - The Constitutional Court will on Thursday consider whether independent candidates should be allowed to run in the nation's elections.
At the moment, only political parties can contest elections. But the New Nation Movement wants the Electoral Act to be amended.
The movement wants the apex court to find the Electoral Act unconstitutional.
The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution has been admitted as friends of the court. They believe the Act takes away the right enshrined in the Constitution.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse will also make its application to agree with the applicants. But the Home Affairs Minister and Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) are expected to argue that the Constitution does not expressly give individuals the right to contest elections.
Meanwhile, the president and the Speaker of the National Assembly said they would abide by the ruling of the court.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
