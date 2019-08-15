Cape court to hear case of sisters sexually abused in 1970s
The trial will see two Cape Town sisters testify against the people they allege abused them when they were children in the 1970s.
CAPE TOWN - A significant criminal trial involving alleged sexual abuse that happened more than four decades ago is likely to be delayed on Thursday.
The trial will see two Cape Town sisters testify against the people they allege abused them when they were children in the 1970s.
Claudine Shiels, aged 60, and her 56-year-old sister, Lisa van der Merwe, were able to bring charges because of a landmark Constitutional Court ruling that extended the statute of limitations on rape and abuse cases.
“It’s the oldest case at the moment. It’s 45-years-old. It is the first test case after the overturning ruling by the Constitutional Court on reporting sexual offences.”
Shiels said she and her sister believed there should be no time limit on justice, especially considering the lasting damage their experience has caused in their lives.
“I’ve suffered greatly in terms of nervous disorders. I have been hospitalised for nervous breakdowns. I have been treated for panic attacks. Both my sister and I have suffered. We have both been hospitalised and medicated due to anxiety.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
CARTOON: Piling On the Pressure
-
Things could get tougher for SA consumers, says economist
-
Gauteng's Makhura given deadline to replace male MEC with female one
-
Zephany Nurse wins right to reclaim name given by her kidnapper
-
Mkhwebane's evidence in CR17 probe 'obtained lawfully'
-
Mathunjwa: SA needs dictator style of leadership
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.