A$AP Rocky 'disappointed' by court verdict

The 30-year-old rapper has taken to Instagram to break his silence after a court in Sweden found him and his co-defendants Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers guilty of assault on Wednesday following an incident which took place in Stockholm in July.

LONDON - A$AP Rocky is "disappointed" after being found guilty of assault by a Swedish court, but says he will "keep moving forward".

Posting on Instagram just hours after his verdict was announced, Rocky expressed his disappointment.

As a result of the verdict, Rocky - who previously spent a month in jail in the Swedish capital before being released ahead of the end of the trial in early August - was ordered to pay $1,300 compensation to his 19-year-old victim, Mustafa Jafari.

Rocky and his friends were arrested in Stockholm, Sweden, in July for their involvement in a fight prior to a music festival and after being found guilty, they were given a suspended prison sentence.

Swedish prosecutors had asked for them to be given a six-month prison sentence but they won't have to serve any more jail time, after being released on August 2nd.

It has been reported that a more serious sentence was not handed down because prosecutors could not prove a bottle was used in the attack.

Journalist Alex Marshall tweeted: "#ASAPRocky didn't get a stronger sentence as the prosecutor couldn't prove a bottle was used in the attack says the lead judge."

The court said in a statement, obtained by BBC News: "The assault has not been of such a serious nature that a prison sentence must be chosen.

"The defendants are therefore sentenced to conditional sentences."