Arrest people who break the law, regardless of nationality - Cele

Cele was reacting to Wednesday night’s looting of foreign-owned shops in some parts of Soweto.

SOWETO - Police Minister Bheki Cele has called on officers to arrest people who break the law regardless of their nationality.

Several shops owned by foreign nationals were ransacked in areas including Orlando, Jabulani, Protea Glen and White City.

The minister was speaking in Eldorado Park during a community imbizo on Thursday afternoon.

He said: “Well indeed, any criminal act worries the police, no doubt about that. Yesterday, fortunately, we did have a little bit of information before the investigation.”

Seven people have been arrested following the looting and public violence in that area.

The police's Kay Makhubela said they were keeping a close eye on Soweto.

“We are still in the area. Police are still deployed in the vicinity. The number of arrested suspects remains at seven. But we will continue identifying those who were involved in the looting.”

At the same time, there are mixed feelings from residents of Soweto over Wednesday’s looting.

One resident said: “It’s a bad thing because it affects the community, there are no stores around us. Here there’s a petrol station, and then it was their store. Now imagine a granny has to walk from home to come buy food from the petrol station, the prices are different.”

“All that money government pays in grants, is taken by them and then shipped out of the country,” another resident said.

The motive for the attacks remains unknown.