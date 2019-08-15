AfriForum wants to see action over WC farm safety plans

AfriForum was speaking in the wake two recent attacks on farms in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - A lobby group said that plans for greater safety measures around Western Cape farms had yet to yield fruit.

Earlier this year, it became clear that there had been a significant spike in violent crime on farms in the Western Cape and that prompted a flurry of activity.

An inter-ministerial rural safety committee was set up and plans were announced for a rural technical team that would pool resources and figure out a plan to stop the crime.

AfriForum's Ian Cameron said: “We see statements being made but when the boots need to hit the ground, we don’t see anything. As they say, the proof is in the pudding.”

There have been a total of 24 attacks and four murders on farms in the province this year, more than double the number recorded last year.

In the latest incidents, five armed men got into the Elandsberg farm, tied up a couple and their guests before robbing them and fleeing in their car.

Last week, a woman was tied up and raped in Picketberg. Her attacker fled with a mere R180.

