AfriForum wants to see action over WC farm safety plans
AfriForum was speaking in the wake two recent attacks on farms in the Western Cape.
CAPE TOWN - A lobby group said that plans for greater safety measures around Western Cape farms had yet to yield fruit.
AfriForum was speaking in the wake two recent attacks on farms in the Western Cape.
Earlier this year, it became clear that there had been a significant spike in violent crime on farms in the Western Cape and that prompted a flurry of activity.
An inter-ministerial rural safety committee was set up and plans were announced for a rural technical team that would pool resources and figure out a plan to stop the crime.
AfriForum's Ian Cameron said: “We see statements being made but when the boots need to hit the ground, we don’t see anything. As they say, the proof is in the pudding.”
There have been a total of 24 attacks and four murders on farms in the province this year, more than double the number recorded last year.
In the latest incidents, five armed men got into the Elandsberg farm, tied up a couple and their guests before robbing them and fleeing in their car.
Last week, a woman was tied up and raped in Picketberg. Her attacker fled with a mere R180.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
CARTOON: Piling On the Pressure
-
Court orders Mkhwebane to pay some costs of Estina report case
-
Mathunjwa: Lonmin provoking workers into another Marikana
-
Things could get tougher for SA consumers, says economist
-
Zephany Nurse wins right to reclaim name given by her kidnapper
-
Fears raised over looming global recession
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.