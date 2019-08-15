AA predicts another petrol price increase coming
The AA is predicting a rise of 12 cents in the price of illuminating paraffin and up to 16 cents a litre for diesel.
CAPE TOWN - The Automobile Association (AA) is warning the price of petrol could increase by up to 10 cents a litre next month.
It is predicting a rise of 12 cents in the price of illuminating paraffin and up to 16 cents a litre for diesel.
They're blaming the potential price hike on a sudden weakness in the rand after a long period of stability.
Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard said: "Based on current data, the Automobile Association is predicting that petrol will increase by up to 10 cents per litre and paraffin will go up by 12 cents. Diesel could go up by 16 cents into September. The two main indicators for the fuel prices are the international oil prices and the rand and dollar exchange rates."
