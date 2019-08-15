2 of 3 murder suspects in Meghan Cremer case abandon bail bids
Jeremy Sias, Charles Daniels and Shiraaz Jaftha appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court earlier on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - Two of the three men implicated in the murder of 30-year-old Meghan Cremer from Philippi have abandoned their bail applications.
Police arrested the trio shortly after Cremer's body was found at a sand mine in Philippi more than a week ago.
Sias and Daniels indicated they would not apply for bail. Their case was postponed to 16 October for further investigation and Jaftha will apply for bail on 11 September.
At this point, all three men face murder charges.
Police officers found the trio in possession of the deceased's car.
Scores of protesters gathered outside the court during proceedings - with banners reading "no bail, go to jail".
The SA Women Fight Back organisation, having started after Cremer's murder, already collected 60,000 signatures on a petition calling for bail to be denied.
The trio has pending cases against them and have been convicted of crimes in the past.
The court has heard Sias has a pending car theft case and has previously been convicted on an assault charge.
Daniels has a drug conviction and a pending theft case while the third accused, Jaftha, has a pending murder case and a prior drug conviction.
“I just hope there’s no bail for these murderers,” one protester said outside court.
#MeghanCremer Protesters have a poster with a list of names of some women and girls who have been murdered in SA. LI pic.twitter.com/LHptg0nAZ2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 15, 2019
Three men accused of the murder of #MeghanCremer are appearing in the Athlone Magistrates Court this morning. Scores of women gathered outside court in protest. LI pic.twitter.com/npNgd9RXd5— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 15, 2019
