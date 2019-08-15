16 arrested following looting of Soweto shops
Several foreign-owned shops were ransacked in areas including Orlando, Jabulani, Protea Glen and White City.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested 16 people in Soweto for public violence following a night of looting.
Several foreign-owned shops were ransacked in areas including Orlando, Jabulani, Protea Glen and White City.
Police were monitoring the situation.
Foreigners have been escorted to a place of safety while officers are trying to find their stolen stock.
Police's Kay Makhubele: "They were also found in possession of stolen property which we believe was the property looted during the rampage. So far, fridges were also recovered, a stolen motor vehicle was also recovered during the raid."
Popular in Local
-
CARTOON: Piling On the Pressure
-
Mathunjwa: Lonmin provoking workers into another Marikana
-
Things could get tougher for SA consumers, says economist
-
Zephany Nurse wins right to reclaim name given by her kidnapper
-
Gauteng's Makhura given deadline to replace male MEC with female one
-
Gauteng Safety MEC condemns looting of foreign nationals' shops in Soweto
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.