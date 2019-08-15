16 arrested following looting of Soweto shops

Several foreign-owned shops were ransacked in areas including Orlando, Jabulani, Protea Glen and White City.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested 16 people in Soweto for public violence following a night of looting.

Police were monitoring the situation.

Foreigners have been escorted to a place of safety while officers are trying to find their stolen stock.

Police's Kay Makhubele: "They were also found in possession of stolen property which we believe was the property looted during the rampage. So far, fridges were also recovered, a stolen motor vehicle was also recovered during the raid."