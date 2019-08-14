Zephany Nurse wins right to reclaim name given by her kidnappers

She was reunited with her birth family just before her 18th birthday and all records of the ensuing case were sealed because she was a minor.

CAPE TOWN - Zephany Nurse has won the right to reclaim the name her kidnappers gave her.

She's the young woman who was snatched shortly after her birth in 1997 and raised as her kidnapper's own child.

When she hit high school she made a friend who bore an uncanny resemblance to her and it turned out was her biological sister.

She was reunited with her birth family just before her 18th birthday and all records of the ensuing case were sealed because she was a minor.

Now 22, she's written a book about her experience and successfully approached the courts to reclaim the name she grew up with - Miche Solomon.

The Centre for Child Law supported her in her legal bid.

The centre's Zita Hansungule: "If a child becomes an adult at some point and says I a ready to reveal my identity, they can do that the same way that Zephany Nurse has done so here. So, it doesn't change the centre's stance or belief in any way."