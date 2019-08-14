View all in Latest
Gumede: I won't challenge my removal as mayor

She said she was patiently waiting for the ANC to conclude all its internal processes against her.

Zandile Gumede. Picture: eThekwini Municipality/Facebook
Zandile Gumede. Picture: eThekwini Municipality/Facebook
26 minutes ago

DURBAN - Zandile Gumede denied claims that she would be challenging her removal as eThekwini mayor.

Gumede, together with other African National Congress (ANC) members in the eThekwini executive council, were demoted to municipal councillors on Tuesday after they were found unfit to continue leading the municipality.

On Wednesday, Gumede said she kept all her dealings with the ANC within the party.

She said she was patiently waiting for the ANC to conclude all its internal processes against her.

“I had never said I would be approaching the NEC. I deal with internal ANC process. I have never talked about ANC matters in public. I will talk when the time is right. For now, I do not want to say much.”

The party met on Wednesday to discuss her official replacement.

