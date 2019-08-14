'We’re under siege' - Lesufi on school vandalism, theft
The staggering figure was released by MEC Panyanza Lesufi's office on Tuesday which said 262 criminal cases were registered since January.
JOHANNESBURG - Vandalism and theft across Gauteng schools have cost the provincial Education Department over R120 million since the start of the year.
The staggering figure was released by MEC Panyanza Lesufi's office on Tuesday which said 262 criminal cases were registered since January.
The Gauteng Education Department has been trying to introduce state of the art facilities and learning material to schools across the province.
But its efforts are being hampered by criminals.
Lesufi has now put a cost to this as his spokesperson Steve Mabona explained: “It is quite concerning that the department, during the period of January until now, has lost about R120 million.”
Most of the losses were incurred on the East Rand where thieves targeted more than 50 schools.
The department said it was also concerned about the rising numbers of incidents of bullying and assault.
We are under siege! Criminals are holding us hostage. We need communities to come to our rescue. This is completely unacceptable #GPschoolBuglaries @EducationGP @DBE_SA @SAPoliceService @GP_CommSafety pic.twitter.com/O5DQgkQalJ— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) August 14, 2019
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Zephany Nurse wins right to reclaim name given by her kidnapper
-
Mkhwebane files 'every piece of evidence' from Ramaphosa probe
-
Parly committee wants action against DBE spokesperson over 'sexist' tweets
-
Mkhize calls for calm following opposition to NHI Bill
-
Jonas: Ramaphosa cannot save both ANC and SA
-
Caster Semenya: I’ve never felt supported by women in sports
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.