Go

'We’re under siege' - Lesufi on school vandalism, theft

The staggering figure was released by MEC Panyanza Lesufi's office on Tuesday which said 262 criminal cases were registered since January.

FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Vandalism and theft across Gauteng schools have cost the provincial Education Department over R120 million since the start of the year.

The staggering figure was released by MEC Panyanza Lesufi's office on Tuesday which said 262 criminal cases were registered since January.

The Gauteng Education Department has been trying to introduce state of the art facilities and learning material to schools across the province.

But its efforts are being hampered by criminals.

Lesufi has now put a cost to this as his spokesperson Steve Mabona explained: “It is quite concerning that the department, during the period of January until now, has lost about R120 million.”

Most of the losses were incurred on the East Rand where thieves targeted more than 50 schools.

The department said it was also concerned about the rising numbers of incidents of bullying and assault.

