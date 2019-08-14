WCED: Every school needs at least one safety officer
School safety has come under the spotlight recently following attacks on teachers and learners during school hours.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said that every school should have at least one safety officer in case of emergency incidents.
The department's officials presented their safety plans to the legislature's education committee on Tuesday.
The Western Cape Education Department said it had a nine-point plan to help keep schools safe.
The plan was targeted at high-risk schools where school management would have to identify risks specific to their community.
With the help of the police and the Education Department, schools would also be expected to develop safety plans to mitigate their risk.
Schools were already grouped in clusters which were also expected to deliver cluster safety plans.
The SAPS would be a pivotal part of this plan.
The department also had support mechanisms for school holidays and emergency situations like protests and gang violence.
Teachers were being offered training in developing safety plans and what action to follow in the event of an emergency.
The training included first aid and fire fighting.
