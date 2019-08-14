WATCH: Semenya: They tried to control me. Now they're trying to get rid of me

JOHANNESBURG - SA Olympic champion Caster Semenya is headlining a list of powerful women speakers at the Top Women Conference.

The conference will shine a spotlight on the challenges and solutions facing women.

#SBTopWomen Semenya on the IAAF situation "They want to control this human being. They have tried and failed so now they are trying to get rid of me" TM