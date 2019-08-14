US aviation regulator bans select MacBook Pro laptops from flights

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
Go

US aviation regulator bans select MacBook Pro laptops from flights

Apple said in June it would recall a limited number of 15-inch MacBook Pro units as their batteries were susceptible to overheating.

Apple Inc logo. Picture: pixabay.com
Apple Inc logo. Picture: pixabay.com
one hour ago

WASHINGTON - US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has banned certain models of Apple Inc’s MacBook Pro laptops on flights, after the company recalled select units which had batteries posing fire risks.

“The FAA is aware of the recalled batteries that are used in some Apple MacBook Pro laptops,” the agency’s spokesman said in an emailed statement on Monday, adding that the agency has “alerted airlines about the recall.”

Apple said in June it would recall a limited number of 15-inch MacBook Pro units as their batteries were susceptible to overheating. The units were sold between September 2015 and February 2017.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA