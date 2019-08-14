Tunisia electoral commission approves 26 presidential candidates

The 15 September vote follows the death at age 92 last month of Beji Caid Essebsi, the first president to be democratically elected in Tunisia after the popular uprising of 2011.

TUNIS - Tunisia’s electoral commission said on Wednesday it had approved 26 candidates including two women for next month’s presidential election, rejecting 71 other applicants.

The 15 September vote follows the death at age 92 last month of Beji Caid Essebsi, the first president to be democratically elected in Tunisia after the popular uprising of 2011.