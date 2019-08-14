Toll from Tanzania fuel truck blast rises to 82: hospital
A spokesman for the National Hospital in Dar es Salaam said 32 others were being treated, including 17 in intensive care, following one of the deadliest oil tanker blasts in Africa in recent years.
NAIROBI - The death toll from a fuel truck explosion in Tanzania at the weekend has climbed to 82 after seven more people died from their injuries, a hospital official said on Wednesday.
A spokesman for the National Hospital in Dar es Salaam said 32 others were being treated, including 17 in intensive care, following one of the deadliest oil tanker blasts in Africa in recent years.
"We are continuing to fight as best we can to save those still alive," the hospital spokesman, Aminiel Aligaesha, told reporters on Wednesday.
The explosion took place on Saturday morning near the town of Morogoro, some 200 kilometres west of Dar es Salaam, the financial capital.
Flames engulfed a crowd trying to collect leaking petrol from a tanker that overturned as it swerved to avoid a motorcycle.
Officials said the explosion was triggered when a man tried to retrieve the truck's battery, creating sparks that ignited the fuel.
An official inquiry was ordered on Sunday into the accident, with a preliminary report expected later this week.
It was the latest in a string of such disasters in Africa and at least the third this year.
Last month, 45 people were killed and more than 100 injured in central Nigeria when a petrol tanker crashed and then exploded as people tried to take the fuel. In May, a similar incident in Niger killed nearly 80 people.
Popular in Africa
-
Ramaphosa to pay respects to Morogoro explosion victims during Tanzania visit
-
Newly formed Botswana Patriotic Front confident of electoral victory
-
Leading West African singer DJ Arafat dies in road crash
-
Buhari tells central bank to stop providing FX for food
-
Hope as Ebola treatment proves to be 90% effective
-
Tanzania mourns 64 killed in fuel tanker blast
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.