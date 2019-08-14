View all in Latest
Modise agrees to DA request to debate unemployment crisis

DA leader Mmusi Maimane had written to Modise saying the debate was of national importance.

Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise delivers her speech during Parliament's budget vote on 16 July 2019. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter.
Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise delivers her speech during Parliament's budget vote on 16 July 2019. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise agreed to a Democratic Alliance (DA) request for a debate on the country's employment crisis.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane had written to Modise saying the debate was of national importance.

On Wednesday, Modise said it would only be scheduled at the next programming committee meeting at the end of August.

The DA said it would use the debate to table its economic recovery plan, a comprehensive package of reform interventions that are pro-growth, pro-investment, and pro-job creation.

Maimane said these included splitting Eskom into separate entities as well as doing away with the National Health Insurance (NHI).

The party said the NHI Bill threatened to collapse the health sector.

It will also call for the immediate placing of South African Airways under business rescue.

