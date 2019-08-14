Swys de Bruin quits Bok setup for personal reasons
Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus said De Bruin would be a big loss to the team.
JOHANNESBURG - Swys de Bruin has stepped down from his role as the Springboks’ attack consultant with just over a month to go until the start of the World Cup.
De Bruin made the request for “personal and medical reasons” and wished the team every success for the Rugby World Cup.
“Swys made a great contribution to the squad in his time with us and I’d like to thank him on behalf of his fellow management and the players he has worked with in the past 12 months. He brought a fresh perspective to one facet of the game and he’ll be hard to replace. I’d also like to thank the Lions Company PTY for releasing him to us and SA Rugby for supporting his appointment”, he said.
De Bruin left the squad following the draw with New Zealand and has not been involved in the preparations for the match in Salta or this weekend’s Test against Argentina at Loftus Versfeld.
Erasmus said he would consider a number of options before naming a specialist replacement coach on a short-term basis and that the decision came as a surprise to the team.
“This was not something we were expecting but our planning has been thorough and it’s something we can manage,” he said.
The Springbok squad will be announced on Wednesday with the match against Argentina on Saturday kicking off at 17:05.
