Kolisi starts at No 6, but Brits to captain Boks against Argentina

Siya Kolisi missed the Springboks’ victorious Rugby Championship campaign with a knee injury but played his first game in four months in the Currie Cup for Western Province last week Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Siya Kolisi will make his Springbok return this weekend as South Africa take on Argentina in their farewell test match ahead of the World Cup.

Kolisi missed the Springboks’ victorious Rugby Championship campaign with a knee injury but played his first game in four months in the Currie Cup for Western Province last week Friday.

He will not captain the side though with Schalk Brits being named skipper for their clash at Loftus.

As expected – the lineup is much changed from the one that won the Championship over the Pumas in Salta last weekend.

Brits is joined in the front row by Thomas du Toit and Vincent Koch while Lood de Jager also makes a long-awaited return from injury to partner with RG Snyman at lock.

Rynhardt Elstadt makes just his second appearance in the green and gold after his debut against Australia in the first game of the Rugby Championship.

Cobus Reinach and Elton Jantjies make up the half-back pairing with Dillyn Leyds getting the nod at wing while Sbu Nkosi lines up on the opposite side of the pitch.

Scarra Ntubeni, who joined up with the squad earlier this week, is on the bench and could make his Springbok debut should the Western Province hooker get a runout.

The only other Test against Argentina at Loftus was five years ago when South Africa scraped through in a low-scoring match with a seven-point victory, eventually running out 13-6 winners.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 5:05 pm.

Springbok starting lineup:

1. Warrick Gelant (Vodacom Bulls), 6, 5 (1t)

2. Sbu Nkosi (Cell C Sharks), 7, 25 (5t)

3. Jesse Kriel (Vodacom Bulls), 43, 60 (12t)

4. Andre Esterhuizen (Cell C Sharks), 7, 0

5. Dillyn Leyds (DHL Western Province), 9 5 (1t)

6. Elton Jantjies (vice-captain) (Emirates Lions), 34, 239 (2t, 47c, 45p)

7. Cobus Reinach (Northampton, England), 11, 15 (3t)

8. Marcell Coetzee (Ulster, Northern Ireland) 29, 30 (6t)

9. Rynhardt Elstadt (Toulouse, France), 1, 0

10. Siya Kolisi (DHL Western Province), 41, 25 (5t)

11. Lood de Jager (Vodacom Bulls), 39, 25 (5t)

12. RG Snyman (Vodacom Bulls), 14, 0

13. Vincent Koch (Saracens, England), 14, 0

14. Schalk Brits (captain) (Vodacom Bulls), 12, 5 (1t)

15. Thomas du Toit (Cell C Sharks), 9, 0

Springbok replacements:

16. Scarra Ntubeni (DHL Western Province), 0, 0

17. Lizo Gqoboka (Vodacom Bulls), 1, 0

18. Wilco Louw (DHL Western Province), 12, 0

19. Marvin Orie (Emirates Lions), 2, 0

20. Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls), 2, 0

21. Kwagga Smith (Emirates Lions), 3, 0

22. Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks, England), 23, 15 (3t)

23. Frans Steyn (Montpellier, France) 59, 132 (10t, 5c, 21p, 3d)