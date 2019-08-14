Several changes for WP ahead of Griquas clash

With four players who featured in the win against the Pumas joining the Springbok squad this week, Province coach John Dobson has had to change things up.

CAPE TOWN - Several Springbok call-ups have forced Western Province into changes for their Currie Cup encounter with Griquas in Kimberley on Friday.

With four players who featured in the win against the Pumas joining the Springbok squad this week, Province coach John Dobson has had to change things up.

SP Marais lines up at fullback in place of Dillyn Leyds in the only change to the starting backline, while Damian Willemse will also make his return from injury from the replacements bench.

JD Schickerling is back at blindside flank, with Ernst van Rhyn shifting back to the openside.

Salmaan Moerat is at lock alongside captain Chris van Zyl, while upfront prop Carlu Sadie and hooker Chad Solomon come in for Wilco Louw and Scarra Ntubeni.

Schalk Erasmus is set to make his Province debut from the replacements bench, with lock David Meihuizen with scrumhalf Paul de Wet also coming into the match 23.

"We know that we will have to work incredibly hard if we are going to get the results we want in Kimberley, so there will certainly be no lack of motivation. We have lost a few good players, but we also have some very talented players coming back, so we are looking forward to seeing what they can do up there," said Dobson.

DHL Western Province:

15 SP Marais,

14 Sergeal Petersen,

13 Ruhan Nel,

12 Dan Kriel,

11 Seabelo Senatla,

10 Josh Stander,

9 Justin Phillips,

8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe,

7 JD Schickerling,

6 Ernst van Rhyn,

5 Chris van Zyl,

4 Salmaan Moerat,

3 Carlu Sadie,

2 Chad Solomon,

1 Corne Fourie.

Replacements:

16 Schalk Erasmus,

17 Kwenzo Blose,

18 Neethling Fouche,

19 David Meihuizen,

20 Nama Xaba,

21 Paul de Wet,

22 Damian Willemse,

23 Edwill van der Merwe.