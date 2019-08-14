Ramaphosa: Where there is unity, there is growth

President Cyril Ramaphosa is sounding the alarm bells amid infighting in the African National Congress (ANC) and divisions in the country, saying these scared away local and international investors.

Ramaphosa addressed a gathering of the ANC Women’s League on Tuesday night in Johannesburg.

Ramaphosa, who was in the eye of the storm as his fight with the Public Protector intensified, said displays of disunity were not good for the economy.

“The investing community, they don’t want to see us fighting among ourselves. When they see us fighting and arguing among ourselves, whether in the governing party or the country broadly, they think that there is political instability,” he said.



Emboldened by the support he was showered with by the league - who gathered to discuss the country’s developments - the president promised that the economy would turn around, but only if there was unity.

“Because where there is unity, there is growth. Where there is no unity, there is no growth and we need to focus on that in a dogged way and invest in our economy,” he said.

Despite the economy contracting by 3.2% and the unemployment rate increasing to 29% in the second quarter of the year, the government still hadn’t outlined its plan to deal with the problem.

Instead, there had been guarantees from Cabinet and Ramaphosa said that strategies and plans were being finalised.