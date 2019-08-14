Ramaphosa to pay respects to Morogoro explosion victims during Tanzania visit

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit the town of Morogoro in Tanzania to pledge solidarity and offer condolences following a fuel tanker explosion that claimed 70 lives.

The president would be in that country on a state visit and to attend the Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit for heads of state and government.

Tanzania was home to South Africans who fled the apartheid regime and the youth of 1976 were schooled in Morogoro.

That’s where the African National Congress also held its national consultative conference that called for intensification of the armed struggle.

Tragedy struck Morogoro last week when a fuel tanker exploded killing 70 people. Ramaphosa was expected to visit the town on Thursday to pay his respects.

The president would also attend the 39th ordinary summit of SADC heads of state and government from Friday. The summit will be updated on the status of the region's economy, health, and food security.

It will provide policy direction about future strategic work of SADC and the SADC post-2020 agenda.