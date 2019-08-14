Ramaphosa to pay respects to Morogoro explosion victims during Tanzania visit
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit the town of Morogoro in Tanzania to pledge solidarity and offer condolences following a fuel tanker explosion that claimed 70 lives.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit the town of Morogoro in Tanzania to pledge solidarity and offer condolences following a fuel tanker explosion that claimed 70 lives.
The president would be in that country on a state visit and to attend the Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit for heads of state and government.
Tanzania was home to South Africans who fled the apartheid regime and the youth of 1976 were schooled in Morogoro.
That’s where the African National Congress also held its national consultative conference that called for intensification of the armed struggle.
Tragedy struck Morogoro last week when a fuel tanker exploded killing 70 people. Ramaphosa was expected to visit the town on Thursday to pay his respects.
The president would also attend the 39th ordinary summit of SADC heads of state and government from Friday. The summit will be updated on the status of the region's economy, health, and food security.
It will provide policy direction about future strategic work of SADC and the SADC post-2020 agenda.
Popular in Africa
-
Buhari tells central bank to stop providing FX for food
-
Newly formed Botswana Patriotic Front confident of electoral victory
-
Plastic, plastic everywhere but not for African recyclers
-
Hope as Ebola treatment proves to be 90% effective
-
Leading West African singer DJ Arafat dies in road crash
-
CAR militias abuse peace deal to tighten grip, say experts
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.