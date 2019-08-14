Prasa war room to prioritise train maintenance, contracts, says CEO

The main aim of the war room was to monitor Metrorail's operations and ensure action was taken to turn around the entity.

JOHANNESBURG - Passenger Rail Agency group CEO Nkosinathi Sishi said that issues of reliability, maintenance and proper contracts would be the top priority of the newly-established war room mandated to turn around Metrorail.

Prasa was one of many government-owned companies which were facing serious financial trouble for not performing as it should.

Metrorail had been one of the key areas which Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has focused on.

The main aim of the war room was to monitor Metrorail's operations and ensure action was taken to turn around the entity.

Sishi gave the assurance that the work would be above board and well-communicated to the public.

"In terms of ensuring that trains are on time, we have to improve the maintenance environment, that is what has collapsed over the last few years because contracts that were signed between the organisation and service providers have been declared irregular. We have to make sure we regularise the environment."