EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 13 August 2019 are as follows:

PowerBall results: 5, 16, 17, 25, 38 PB: 2

PowerBall Plus results: 6, 9, 11, 35, 45 PB: 11

