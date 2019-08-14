PIC inquiry wraps up hearings, prepares report for Ramaphosa

The commission, led by retired Judge Lex Mpati, was set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa in October last year to look into any impropriety regarding investment decisions.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) inquiry has wrapped up its public hearings after seven months of testimony.

The commission, led by retired Judge Lex Mpati, was set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa in October 2018 to look into any impropriety regarding investment decisions.

It will now prepare a final report for the president which is due at the end of October.

Formal hearings into the PIC started in January 2019 with testimony from the head of impact at the PIC Roy Radjah and ended on Wednesday after testimony from businessman Jayendra Naidoo, who was central to the PIC's deal with Steinhoff.

After hearing testimony from 77 witnesses, the commission has decided to wrap up the hearings but businessman Kholofelo Maponya, who was mentioned in several testimonies for his deal with the PIC and SA Home Loans, was unhappy about this.

In a statement, Maponya said it was grossly unfair that he was not granted the opportunity to respond to the allegations against him as they had the potential to cause irreparable damage to his reputation.

But Mpati said the door for submissions to be made was not completely closed.

“Anyone with evidence or who has been mentioned in evidence to date and wishes to place their version of events on record are welcome to submit their testimonies by means of sworn affidavits.”

Maponya said he hoped both the commission and evidence leaders would exercise legal fairness and make every effort to resolve the matter.