PE boy (13) arrested for murder released into father's custody

CAPE TOWN - A case against a 13-year-old who was arrested for murder in Port Elizabeth has been postponed to 7 October 2019 for further investigation.

The teenager was released into the custody of his father after he stabbed to death 15-year-old Jade Davis on Tuesday.

Police said that a group of children were walking home from school in Algoa Park when the fight started.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said that details of the incident were sketchy at this stage.