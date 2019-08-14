View all in Latest
Paul Evans handed two life sentenced for killing Delft woman, daughter

The 49-year-old has received two life sentences for the murder of 35-year-old Shafieka Petersen and her daughter, Mishka.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town man has been slapped with two life sentences for the murder of a Delft woman and her one-year-old daughter.

Paul Evans, believed to have been in a relationship with the victim, was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

Evans confessed to killing the two and leaving their bodies inside their home in November 2017.

The 49-year-old has received two life sentences for the murder of 35-year-old Shafieka Petersen and her daughter, Mishka.

Their decomposed bodies were discovered inside their home at Tupelo Court, N2 Gateway, in November 2017.

The little girl's body was hidden in a kitchen cupboard.

Evans was also sentenced to 18 months imprisonment on a count of defeating the ends of justice.

According to police, he had a previous conviction for murder for which he received the death penalty in 1992.

He appealed his conviction and his sentence was converted into life imprisonment in 1994.

