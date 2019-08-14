Paul Evans handed two life sentenced for killing Delft woman, daughter
The 49-year-old has received two life sentences for the murder of 35-year-old Shafieka Petersen and her daughter, Mishka.
CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town man has been slapped with two life sentences for the murder of a Delft woman and her one-year-old daughter.
Paul Evans, believed to have been in a relationship with the victim, was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.
Evans confessed to killing the two and leaving their bodies inside their home in November 2017.
The 49-year-old has received two life sentences for the murder of 35-year-old Shafieka Petersen and her daughter, Mishka.
Their decomposed bodies were discovered inside their home at Tupelo Court, N2 Gateway, in November 2017.
The little girl's body was hidden in a kitchen cupboard.
Evans was also sentenced to 18 months imprisonment on a count of defeating the ends of justice.
According to police, he had a previous conviction for murder for which he received the death penalty in 1992.
He appealed his conviction and his sentence was converted into life imprisonment in 1994.
Popular in Local
-
Zephany Nurse wins right to reclaim name given by her kidnapper
-
Mathunjwa: SA needs dictator style of leadership
-
Gumede: I won't challenge my removal as mayor
-
EXTRACT: I am not Zephany, call me Miché
-
Mkhize calls for calm following opposition to NHI Bill
-
PIC inquiry wraps up hearings, prepares report for Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.