Omotoso trial delayed again as defence heads to SCA
The Port Elizabeth High Court has dismissed a bid by Pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused to appeal a decision to allow his rape trial to continue to be heard in Port Elizabeth.
But Omotoso's legal team said it would be taking the matter to a higher court, petitioning the Supreme Court of Appeals. The defence has 30 days to do so.
His legal team also wants more details from the State about the exact charges against him and his co-accused and the evidence that backs those charges up.
Omotoso and his two co-accused are facing a total of 97 charges, including human trafficking and rape.
The trial has been a stop-start affair and had to resume from scratch in July after it was found that the judge who initially presided over proceedings had a conflict of interest.
The trial will stand down until 7 October.
