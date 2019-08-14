Nel: NPA's silence on high-profile cases deafening

AfriForum’s private prosecutions unit has questioned the absence of high profile cases being dealt with by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) under the leadership of new prosecutions boss Advocate Shamila Batohi.

PRETORIA - AfriForum’s private prosecutions unit has questioned the absence of high-profile cases being dealt with by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) under the leadership of new prosecutions boss Advocate Shamila Batohi.

Advocate Gerrie Nel fired the broadside at a briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday where AfriForum and trade union Solidarity announced their intention to peruse a criminal case against former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe.

Batohi briefed Parliament last month, where she explained how the NPA was facing a massive cash crunch and skills shortage. Her frank address to legislators laid bare the dire situation the public prosecutions body found itself in - it was low on funds and short of about 700 prosecutors.

The effect of these capacity challenges had not gone unnoticed.

Nel said he took note of the statistic Batohi and the Hawks provided to Parliament related to successful prosecutions.

“But the silence with regards to people with political influence and the longer outstanding matters have been deafening. Nobody deals with the fact that there has been matters outstanding against politically connected people,” he said.



The NPA had not responded to a request for comment.