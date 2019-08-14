Mkhwebane's evidence in CR17 probe 'obtained lawfully'
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane filed all the evidence she relied on to compile her report with the High Court in Pretoria as part of the review proceedings initiated by the president.
PRETORIA - The Public Protector’s office rejected suggestions that Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane unlawfully obtained evidence in her investigation of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign funding.
On Wednesday, Mkhwebane filed all the evidence she relied on to compile her report with the High Court in Pretoria as part of the review proceedings initiated by the president.
Ramaphosa has asked the deputy judge president to seal those records as his legal team establishes whether they were in fact obtained lawfully.
Mkhwebane said the allegations were designed to tarnish her name.
In the statement released over the weekend, the Presidency said it asked the court not to make certain records relied on by Mkhwebane in her investigation to be made public.
The Public Protector’s Oupa Segalwe said the records were obtained lawfully.
“The Public Protector takes serious exception to those insinuations. No sought of evidence is being provided by the Presidency or attorneys of the president. In the statement issued by the Presidency, we don’t see any evidence of that sought. It just aims to dismiss the Public Protector.”
The records are currently not available to the public as the court considers the president’s request.
