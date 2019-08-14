Mkhwebane files 'every piece of evidence' from Ramaphosa probe
The documents include bank statements and email correspondence she used in her findings.
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Protector has now filed records of the evidence she relied on in her investigation into whether President Cyril Ramaphosa misled Parliament about donations for his presidential campaign.
The president had asked the court to seal the records, some of which were leaked to the public.
Mkhwebane found that Ramaphosa misled Parliament when he said that the R500,000 donation from Bosasa was facilitated through his son's company.
Bosasa, now known as African Global, was at the centre of allegations of grand scale corruption in government institutions.
The Public Protector's spokesperson Oupa Segalwe: "The record includes all sorts of evidence the Public Protector based her findings on, which includes things like bank statements for the different accounts that are cited in the investigation report, it would include correspondence, basically every little piece of evidence that the Public Protector relied upon."
