Mitchells Plain man bags R61m in second lotto win

CAPE TOWN - The National Lottery said on Tuesday it was not uncommon for people to hit the jackpot more than once.

A Mitchells Plain father of three bagged R61 million in the Saturday 27 July draw; he played a R20 quick-pick ticket.

This is the second time the lottery luck worked in his favour; a couple of years ago the man also pocketed R75,000.

Ithuba's corporate relations head Busisiwe Msizi said the lucky winner had already gone for financial advice and psychological counselling at the national lottery offices in Cape Town.

“It’s not unusual at all for lotto players to win more than once. We’ve had a number of the same players that have come through to our offices again and again. So, this is not unusual.”