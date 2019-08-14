Miley Cyrus not ready to divorce Liam Hemsworth yet

It was recently claimed the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker had suggested she and Hemsworth go to therapy in a bid to repair their marital problems.

LONDON - Miley Cyrus has no plans to file for divorce just yet.

The Nothing Breaks Like a Heart singer announced over the weekend that she and Liam Hemsworth had separated after just eight months of marriage but insiders have claimed it doesn't necessarily mean their relationship - which was rekindled in late 2015, almost two years after they split for the first time - is over for good.

A source told People magazine: "They are having a break right now because they needed it. It was a bad situation with a lot of disagreements.

"They both agreed it's better to spend time apart, but this doesn't mean their relationship is completely over."

Insiders pointed out the 26-year-old singer and the 29-year-old actor have previously been in similar situations and found their way back together again and insisted the pair haven't completely ruled out the idea of a reconciliation in the future.

The source said: "They are great together when they are happy. There is absolutely hope that they will get back together again."

It was recently claimed the Wrecking Ball hitmaker had suggested she and Hemsworth go to therapy in a bid to repair their marital problems.

A source said recently: "[Miley] really fought to make it work. She wanted to go to therapy. She just wants to be in a healthy and focused place."

Days after their split, Malibu hitmaker Cyrus was spotted locking lips with Kaitlynn Carter, who recently broke up with her estranged husband Brody Jenner, but pals don't think they are in a real relationship with one another.

One insider claimed: "Miley and Liam love each other and always will. Most of their friends feel they'll be back together. No one thinks Miley and Kaitlynn are in a real relationship, they believe it's more fun on vacation."