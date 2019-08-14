Lungisa confident Kganyago lawsuit against him over K-word slur will fail
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago was suing Lungisa for R500,000 after the politician called him an 'exceptional K-word'.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay, Andile Lungisa, on Tuesday said he would oppose South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago’s defamation suit.
Kganyago was suing Lungisa for R500,000 after the politician allegedly called him an “exceptional K-word”.
Lungisa defended his statements and accused Kganyago of attacking him by calling him a barbarian. He appeared unbothered by the lawsuit.
Lesetje and Jamnandas’ of this world believe that freedom of speech is for the settlers and their errand boys.— Andile Lungisa (@mrlungisa) August 13, 2019
Needless to say, I will not be paying. This is an extortion racket designed to silence those that oppose the marginalization of our society by an arrogant settler minority. pic.twitter.com/EJTYa1YKMy— Andile Lungisa (@mrlungisa) August 13, 2019
Lesetja cavalierly calls ANC members ‘barbarians at the gate’ for calling for the nationalization of the SARB, but cries and takes refuge in courts when we return his insults with facts.— Andile Lungisa (@mrlungisa) August 13, 2019
In his court papers, Kganyago said Lungisa had tweeted defamatory statements about him to his nearly 20,000 followers, including calling him the K-word.
The governor said his reputation was damaged and was demanding R500,000. He said he would only comment after the matter was concluded at the courts.
“The matter must be ventilated in court, no comment,” he said.
Lungisa was confident that Kganyago’s application would fail.
“We are having people who have been given responsibility by our own organisation, the ANC. Instead of focusing on core issues, they’re playing around calling for R500,000 from an ordinary member like me. Where am I going to get R500,000 from?”
The ANC councillor accused Kganyago of trying to silence him through the courts for simply telling the truth.
