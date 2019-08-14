Lungisa confident Kganyago lawsuit against him over K-word slur will fail

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
Go

Lungisa confident Kganyago lawsuit against him over K-word slur will fail

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago was suing Lungisa for R500,000 after the politician called him an 'exceptional K-word'.

FILE: Andile Lungisa. Picture: Supplied
FILE: Andile Lungisa. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay, Andile Lungisa, on Tuesday said he would oppose South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago’s defamation suit.

Kganyago was suing Lungisa for R500,000 after the politician allegedly called him an “exceptional K-word”.

Lungisa defended his statements and accused Kganyago of attacking him by calling him a barbarian. He appeared unbothered by the lawsuit.

In his court papers, Kganyago said Lungisa had tweeted defamatory statements about him to his nearly 20,000 followers, including calling him the K-word.

The governor said his reputation was damaged and was demanding R500,000. He said he would only comment after the matter was concluded at the courts.

“The matter must be ventilated in court, no comment,” he said.

Lungisa was confident that Kganyago’s application would fail.

“We are having people who have been given responsibility by our own organisation, the ANC. Instead of focusing on core issues, they’re playing around calling for R500,000 from an ordinary member like me. Where am I going to get R500,000 from?”

The ANC councillor accused Kganyago of trying to silence him through the courts for simply telling the truth.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA