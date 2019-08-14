Limpopo Education Dept slams teacher filmed slapping pupils
The video, which has been widely shared on social media, shows two pupils being slapped in the face by the male teacher.
JOHANNESBURG - The Education Department in Limpopo has expressed shock after seeing a video of a teacher assaulting pupils in a class.
The video, which has been widely shared on social media, shows a few pupils being slapped in the face by the male teacher.
The school has been identified as Bopedi Bapedi Secondary in Sekhukhune South District.
The department's Sam Makondo said: “It was brought to our attention this morning and we immediately dispatched a team of officials to the school to attend to this matter. It’s very serious given that corporal punishment has been outlawed- in this country and we expect teachers to understand that.”
Popular in Local
-
Zephany Nurse wins right to reclaim name given by her kidnapper
-
Mathunjwa: SA needs dictator style of leadership
-
EXTRACT: I am not Zephany, call me Miché
-
Gumede: I won't challenge my removal as mayor
-
Mkhize calls for calm following opposition to NHI Bill
-
PIC inquiry wraps up hearings, prepares report for Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.