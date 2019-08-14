Limpopo Education Dept slams teacher filmed slapping pupils

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, shows two pupils being slapped in the face by the male teacher.

JOHANNESBURG - The Education Department in Limpopo has expressed shock after seeing a video of a teacher assaulting pupils in a class.

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, shows a few pupils being slapped in the face by the male teacher.

The school has been identified as Bopedi Bapedi Secondary in Sekhukhune South District.

The department's Sam Makondo said: “It was brought to our attention this morning and we immediately dispatched a team of officials to the school to attend to this matter. It’s very serious given that corporal punishment has been outlawed- in this country and we expect teachers to understand that.”