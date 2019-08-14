Lesufi disappointed with Vosloorus school's handling of rape matter
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Tuesday his department was working closely with the police to ensure a 16-year-old pupil who was raped at an Ekurhuleni school received justice.
The grade 9 pupil was assaulted last month at Thuto Lesedi Secondary School in Vosloorus allegedly by two matriculants.
Lesufi raised concerns over allegations that there may have been attempts to cover up the case. He said he was disappointed at the way the school handled the rape case involving the pupil.
“They handled the case badly and personally I met with all the school principles and took them through how to deal with these matters,” he said.
He said his department would escalate the matter to the Gauteng police commissioner following allegations that the case may have been tampered with, resulting in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) being reluctant to do its work.
“We are going to make contact with the provincial commissioner’s office to assist us to take up the matter the local police station,” Lesufi said.
The Education MEC said he would return to the school on Wednesday to meet with parents and community members in a bid to urgently address issues of violence and drug abuse.
