KZN ANC: Decision to sack Zandile Gumede, other officials will strengthen party

The party’s provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said the decision to axe the mayor was taken in favour of eThekwini residents.

DURBAN – The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday said the decision to fire Zandile Gumede from her position as eThekwini mayor would strengthen the party and not divide it as some had suggested.

The party’s provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said the decision to axe the mayor was taken in favour of eThekwini residents.

The party officially fired Gumede and other top officials at the municipality, citing their failure to manage the affairs of the city.

• Decision to fire Gumede has nothing to do with court case – ANC

Supporters of Gumede accused the party of treating her unfairly. However, Ntuli said the decision to remove Gumede and others from their positions was taken following a thorough study of the state of municipalities that the party governed.

He said all members of the provincial executive committee (PEC) agreed that she had to be relieved of her duties in order for the party to fulfill its promise to citizens.

“We were completely unanimous and I’m quite certain that all PEC members who were in that meeting, are not only satisfied about the decision, they are proud that we were united in identifying a problem and pointing to the solution,” Ntuli said.



Ntuli also defended the ANC’s decision to redeploy axed municipal deployees, saying although they had been found lacking as municipal leaders, they excelled in other deployments and the decision on their futures was with the ANC.

Gumede and the eThekwini executives were fired together with the leadership of Msunduzi Local Municipality in Pietermaritzburg.