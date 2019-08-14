Mathunjwa: SA needs dictator style of leadership
In an interview with Eyewitness News, Amcu leader Joseph Mathunjwa said such a government would take a stern position against businesses which exploit workers.
JOHANNESBURG – Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa said a dictatorship style of leadership was needed in the country to chart the way out of the economic crisis and other challenges.
In a wide-ranging interview with Eyewitness News on Tuesday, Mathunjwa said such a government would take a stern position against businesses which exploit workers.
Mathunjwa, who has ironically been accused of being a dictator, said the country needs a change in tack.
"In South Africa, unfortunately, we are facing different types of challenges and I think we need a kind of benevolent dictator style of leadership that will be very hard but for the benefit of people."
Amcu has been critical of the government and political formations since its inception.
Mathunjwa explained that the African National Congress and its members in government had ran out of ideas while workers and communities have to deal with the consequences of its mistakes.
“The businesses have the power to tell what the government what to do. Until such time we’ve got a new order of economic policies, we are not going to address the challenges of this country.”
Amcu has waged different battles against mining bosses since its inception, fighting for what it said was the restoration of workers’ dignity through economic emancipation.
Popular in Business
-
Good news as retail sales increase in second quarter of 2019
-
CARTOON: Paying the Price
-
Govt needs to outline concrete plans for SA economic recovery – economist
-
Amcu welcomes inclusion of unions in Nedlac
-
Prasa war room to prioritise train maintenance, contracts, says CEO
-
Employers are provoking Amcu to strike - Mathunjwa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.