Mathunjwa: SA needs dictator style of leadership

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
Go

Mathunjwa: SA needs dictator style of leadership

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Amcu leader Joseph Mathunjwa said such a government would take a stern position against businesses which exploit workers.

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa at a press briefing on 13 August 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa at a press briefing on 13 August 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa said a dictatorship style of leadership was needed in the country to chart the way out of the economic crisis and other challenges.

In a wide-ranging interview with Eyewitness News on Tuesday, Mathunjwa said such a government would take a stern position against businesses which exploit workers.

Mathunjwa, who has ironically been accused of being a dictator, said the country needs a change in tack.

"In South Africa, unfortunately, we are facing different types of challenges and I think we need a kind of benevolent dictator style of leadership that will be very hard but for the benefit of people."

Amcu has been critical of the government and political formations since its inception.

Mathunjwa explained that the African National Congress and its members in government had ran out of ideas while workers and communities have to deal with the consequences of its mistakes.

“The businesses have the power to tell what the government what to do. Until such time we’ve got a new order of economic policies, we are not going to address the challenges of this country.”

Amcu has waged different battles against mining bosses since its inception, fighting for what it said was the restoration of workers’ dignity through economic emancipation.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA