Mathunjwa: SA needs dictator style of leadership

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Amcu leader Joseph Mathunjwa said such a government would take a stern position against businesses which exploit workers.

JOHANNESBURG – Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa said a dictatorship style of leadership was needed in the country to chart the way out of the economic crisis and other challenges.

In a wide-ranging interview with Eyewitness News on Tuesday, Mathunjwa said such a government would take a stern position against businesses which exploit workers.

Mathunjwa, who has ironically been accused of being a dictator, said the country needs a change in tack.

"In South Africa, unfortunately, we are facing different types of challenges and I think we need a kind of benevolent dictator style of leadership that will be very hard but for the benefit of people."

Amcu has been critical of the government and political formations since its inception.

Mathunjwa explained that the African National Congress and its members in government had ran out of ideas while workers and communities have to deal with the consequences of its mistakes.

“The businesses have the power to tell what the government what to do. Until such time we’ve got a new order of economic policies, we are not going to address the challenges of this country.”

Amcu has waged different battles against mining bosses since its inception, fighting for what it said was the restoration of workers’ dignity through economic emancipation.