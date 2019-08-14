Jonas: Ramaphosa cannot save both ANC and SA
Former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas said that President Cyril Ramaphosa was faced with the dilemma of choosing whether to build a unified African National Congress (ANC) or a better country.
Jonas launched his new book After Dawn: Hope after state capture in Hyde Park on Tuesday night.
President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote the foreword for Jonas's book, describing it as an important book that should be taken as a guide to dialogue.
But the former deputy Finance Minister appeared to be slightly critical of the so-called new dawn, saying that Ramaphosa could not save both the country and the ANC.
"The major dilemma that faces the president today is whether he continues striving for the unity of the ANC or must he strive for building a better country, strengthening our democracy and growing our economy. That's the choice that he has to make."
He said that the longer the president took to choose, South Africa's problems would continue to deepen.
Jonas insisted that state capture was enabled first by the capture of the ANC.
