I’m willing to be led by others, says Mathunjwa on upcoming Amcu congress
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) said on Tuesday it was ready to hold its congress next month and its president Joseph Mathunjwa said he was ready to serve another term should members renew his mandate.
Amcu was slapped with a de-registration warning by the labour registrar for failing to hold its elective meeting within five years as stipulated in its congress.
Mathunjwa, who had led the organisation since it broke away from the National Union of Mineworkers in 2001, said the union’s leadership appointment processes would be transparent.
“It’s all systems go for the Independent Electoral Commission being appointed [and] the regions had their nominations, so we are waiting for the big day,” Mathunjwa said.
"But the fact of the matter is that these are open processes, it’s not to say after Amcu I can leave. I can be an organiser and I’m willing to be led by any other people,” he added.
