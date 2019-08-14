Good news as retail sales increase in second quarter of 2019

Statistics South Africa released the report that reflects consumer purchase trends in the retail trade industry on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Retail trade sales have increased year-on-year by 2.4% in the second quarter of 2019 and only 1.1% compared to last's quarter.

In May, the Bureau of Economic Research found consumer confidence increased slightly after Eskom put load shedding on hold.

The main contributors to the 2.4% increase were clothing, footwear, leather goods and general dealers.

Sectors that recorded the largest annual growth sales include household furniture and appliances which grew by 5.2% and clothing which showed growth of almost 5% year on year.

According to the Stats SA report, South Africans were buying less food, beverages and tobacco - recording negative growth of -0.1%.

This figure may drop further after the Reserve Bank in July said food price inflation was expected to start rising from the end of the year to peak at 5.6% in the second and third quarters of 2020.