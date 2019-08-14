View all in Latest
Golden Arrow close to rolling out enforcement unit after latest bus robbery

The service has suffered more than 20 robberies on its buses in the last ten months, leaving the service with no choice other than to consider implementing a specialised unit targeted at dealing with crime.

FILE: Golden Arrow buses parked at the Cape Town bus terminal. Pictures: Bertram Malgas/EWN
FILE: Golden Arrow buses parked at the Cape Town bus terminal. Pictures: Bertram Malgas/EWN
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow bus passengers have again become victims of crime following an armed robbery in Nyanga.

The bus was transporting commuters to Mitchell's Plain on Monday evening when the incident occurred.

Apparently, the man boarded the bus as a paying customer.

The service has suffered more than 20 robberies on its buses in the last ten months, leaving the service with no choice other than to consider implementing a specialised unit targeted at dealing with crime.

The company's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer: "The bus enforcement contract between the city and Golden Arrow has been finalised from our side and an announcement regarding the unit will be made in due course."

