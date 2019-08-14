Four months on, Ipid still probing deaths of Caledon protestors

In April this year, 17-year-old Jason Windvogel and 26-year-old Tebogo Matselebane, were gunned down during housing demonstrations in the Overberg town.

CAPE TOWN - Police watchdog Ipid said that the investigation into the killing of two Caledon protesters was ongoing.

In April this year, 17-year-old Jason Windvogel and 26-year-old Tebogo Matselebane, were gunned down during housing demonstrations in the Overberg town.

It's unclear who fired the fatal shots.

At the time, then-deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi said three entities - the SAPS, law enforcement and a private security company - were on the scene at the time of the demonstrations.

Barend Gertse, who speaks on behalf of the Windvogel family, said that Jason's mother was still coming to terms with his untimely death.

"When he was at home, when he was alive, every night she'd call him to come and eat. Sometimes, she still does that thinking that he's still alive."