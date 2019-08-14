Ex-EFF members launch own party

-
ANC to Makhura: Replace one male MEC with a femalePolitics
British PM sees 'collaboration' between anti-Brexit MPs, BrusselsWorld
Gumede: I won't challenge my removal as mayorPolitics
PIC inquiry wraps up hearings, prepares report for RamaphosaBusiness
China slams Hong Kong airport protesters as 'terrorist-like'World
AfriForum once again ‘concerned’ about WC farm attacksLocal
Setting the record straight on the EFF case - a letter from Sanef chairOpinion
EXTRACT: I am not Zephany, call me MichéOpinion
Ramaphosa: Where there is unity, there is growthPolitics
Euphoria around Ramaphosa's new dawn quickly dying, says Mcebisi JonasPolitics
Brown, Rasool, Dramat tapped for WC ANC's interim exec committeePolitics
ANCWL: Women in ANC as capable as menPolitics
Mkhwebane files 'every piece of evidence' from Ramaphosa probePolitics
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Asking Ramaphosa to leave over his funders is naiveOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Are we being sold healthcare utopia for the poor?Opinion
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Motorcycles and the wheels of justiceOpinion
SELLO LEDIGA: A tale of two ANCsOpinion
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: SABC enforcers must hang their heads in shameOpinion
Mathunjwa: SA needs dictator style of leadershipBusiness
Good news as retail sales increase in second quarter of 2019Business
Amcu welcomes inclusion of unions in NedlacLocal
Govt needs to outline concrete plans for SA economic recovery – economistBusiness
Prasa war room to prioritise train maintenance, contracts, says CEOBusiness
China's industrial output hits 17-year lowBusiness
Serena Williams' husband wants to end paternity leave stigmaLifestyle
Miley Cyrus not ready to divorce Liam Hemsworth yetLifestyle
A$AP Rocky awaits verdict on Sweden brawlLifestyle
Bloomin' brilliant: Namaqua National Park expects bumper wildflower seasonLifestyle
Teen vaping tied to marijuana useLifestyle
PowerBall results: Tuesday 13 August 2019Lifestyle
Taylor Swift pays fan's tuitionLifestyle
Don't have a cow! London uni bans beefLifestyle
Pennsylvania judges skeptical of Cosby effort to reverse sex assault convictionLifestyle
Several changes for WP ahead of Griquas clashSport
Kolisi starts at No 6, but Brits to captain Boks against ArgentinaSport
Swys de Bruin quits Bok setup for personal reasonsSport
Caster Semenya: I’ve never felt supported by women in sportsSport
WATCH: Semenya: They tried to control me. Now they're trying to get rid of meLocal
Simbine on world mission but rues Semenya absenceSport
CARTOON: Political double-speakPolitics
CARTOON: Ramaphosa's QuickstepPolitics
CARTOON: The political tusslePolitics
CARTOON: The Hits Keep ComingPolitics
CARTOON: Cold SnapLocal
CARTOON: Public OutcryPolitics
CARTOON: Johnny Clegg's Final JourneyLocal
CARTOON: JZ's Many CardsPolitics
CARTOON: A Wing And A PrayerSport
Ex-EFF members launch own party
The splinter party is called African Federal Convention and is led by Vusi Mathe, a former KwaZulu-Natal EFF leader and member of the provincial legislature.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members have formed a new political party called the African Federal Convention.
The splinter party is led by Vusi Mathe, a former KwaZulu-Natal EFF leader and member of the provincial legislature.
Mathe said they were striking out on their own in order to bring economic emancipation to all South Africans.
He said they intended to restore the current pollical order.
“This is the day we’ve been waiting for, it is a historical day in the journey of our country. We have heard all the call of desperate South Africans who are frustrated and fed up with the current political order.”
Timeline
Setting the record straight on the EFF case - a letter from Sanef chair55 minutes ago
-
Malema's remarks could lead to acts of violence against media, argues Sanef8 days ago
Malema's comments on journalists not hate speech, court told8 days ago
-
Malema endorsed abuse levelled at journalists, court told9 days ago
