Ex-EFF members launch own party

JOHANNESBURG - Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members have formed a new political party called the African Federal Convention.

The splinter party is led by Vusi Mathe, a former KwaZulu-Natal EFF leader and member of the provincial legislature.

Mathe said they were striking out on their own in order to bring economic emancipation to all South Africans.

He said they intended to restore the current pollical order.

“This is the day we’ve been waiting for, it is a historical day in the journey of our country. We have heard all the call of desperate South Africans who are frustrated and fed up with the current political order.”