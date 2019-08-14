Euphoria around Ramaphosa's new dawn quickly dying, says Mcebisi Jonas

Former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas said his book was about dealing with the real issues after the euphoria of the so-called new dawn.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas said his book was about dealing with the real issues after the euphoria of the so-called new dawn.

Jonas launched his new book titled After Dawn: Hope after state capture in Hyde Park on Tuesday night.

He was one of the first politicians to blow the whistle on government's dealings with the Gupta brothers, claiming they offered him R600 million to take the position of Finance Minister.

The book covered events leading up to state capture as well as South Africa's economic and political landscape.

Despite President Cyril Ramaphosa writing the foreword for his book, the former deputy Finance Minister said the euphoria around the new dawn was quickly dying.

“Most of our debates are sideshows… maybe we need to actually move beyond where we are and start dealing with the real issues, which we are not,” Jonas said.

He also heavily critiqued government’s growth narrative.

“If you look at government programmes up to now, the growth narrative that government is putting out there is weak, confused, and sometimes I feel it is less communicated,” he said.

Jonas said the country needed to move faster in dealing with real issues such as the challenges faced by Eskom.