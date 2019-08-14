Euphoria around Ramaphosa's new dawn quickly dying, says Mcebisi Jonas
Former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas said his book was about dealing with the real issues after the euphoria of the so-called new dawn.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas said his book was about dealing with the real issues after the euphoria of the so-called new dawn.
Jonas launched his new book titled After Dawn: Hope after state capture in Hyde Park on Tuesday night.
He was one of the first politicians to blow the whistle on government's dealings with the Gupta brothers, claiming they offered him R600 million to take the position of Finance Minister.
The book covered events leading up to state capture as well as South Africa's economic and political landscape.
• Jonas: Ramaphosa cannot save both ANC and SA
Despite President Cyril Ramaphosa writing the foreword for his book, the former deputy Finance Minister said the euphoria around the new dawn was quickly dying.
“Most of our debates are sideshows… maybe we need to actually move beyond where we are and start dealing with the real issues, which we are not,” Jonas said.
He also heavily critiqued government’s growth narrative.
“If you look at government programmes up to now, the growth narrative that government is putting out there is weak, confused, and sometimes I feel it is less communicated,” he said.
Jonas said the country needed to move faster in dealing with real issues such as the challenges faced by Eskom.
Popular in Politics
-
Jonas: Ramaphosa cannot save both ANC and SA
-
Lungisa confident Kganyago lawsuit against him over K-word slur will fail
-
Nel: NPA's silence on high-profile cases deafening
-
Ramaphosa: Where there is unity, there is growth
-
Jonas: There’d be no state capture if ANC wasn’t captured
-
KZN ANC: Decision to sack Zandile Gumede, other officials will strengthen party
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.