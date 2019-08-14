EC govt promises stricter controls on budget spending

The province has R82 billion to spend in the 2019/2020 financial year.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Government has promised tighter controls on spending as the legislature debated departmental budgets.

More than half of the population of the Eastern Cape is younger than 20, so it stands to reason that the Eastern Cape was focusing a lot of its spending on the young.

Education would receive R36.23 billion and R3 billion to Social Development with the undertaking that in this financial year there would be stricter oversight to ensure allocated funds were spent prudently and were properly accounted for.

The province's oversight arm would pay special attention to programmes aimed at addressing youth unemployment and keeping a close eye on medical litigation, which in the last financial year cost the province a staggering R24 billion.

On Wednesday, Members of the Provincial Parliament would debate budget votes for the Premier's office, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and Rural Development and Agrarian Reform.