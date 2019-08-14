DUT orders independent inquiry into murder of Mlungisi Madonsela
Mlungisi Madonsela was shot allegedly by a private security guard during student protests earlier in 2019.
DURBAN - The Durban University of Technology (DUT) on Wednesday ordered an independent inquiry into the murder of student activist Mlungisi Madonsela.
Madonsela was shot allegedly by a private security guard during student protests earlier in 2019.
In June, the National Prosecuting Authority announced it would not prosecute due to insufficient evidence, however, it made a U-turn in August after students marched to the Durban City Hall in protest to that decision.
DUT said it would call on experts to investigate the violence that led to Madonsela's death.
In a statement, the university said the independent inquiry would be headed by the Supreme Court of Appeal’s former deputy president Judge Khayelihle Mthiyane and the University of Venda’s former vice-chancellor Muxe Nkondo.
The probe will also look at the kinds of injuries other students and staff sustained during the protests on 5 February when Madonsela was shot dead.
The inquiry is expected to complete its work and make recommendations to the institution within the next two months.
