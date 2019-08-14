DA wants urgent legal opinion from Parliament on NHI Bill's constitutionality
DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the party had issues with the legislation's constitutionality but wanted a legal opinion before challenging it legally.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it wanted an urgent legal opinion from Parliament to check whether the controversial National Health Insurance Bill was constitutional.
Last week, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize submitted the bill to Parliament, where the legislation was expected to be hotly debated by MPs before it was adopted.
But DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Tuesday that their opposition to the bill would continue when it came before the Health portfolio committee.
Maimane said the party had issues with the legislation's constitutionality but wanted a legal opinion before challenging it legally.
He said the issue was not just limited to healthcare and that there had also been an “intensified” assault on individual rights.
"We cannot be passing laws in Parliament that will not pass constitutional muster. That's why I've written this specific letter to Thandi Modise as we begin the internal remedy process. She will resort back to us about whether or not, in her legal opinion, this matter passes constitutional muster [sic]."
Popular in Politics
-
Lungisa confident Kganyago lawsuit against him over K-word slur will fail
-
Jonas: There’d be no state capture if ANC wasn’t captured
-
Jonas: Ramaphosa cannot save both ANC and SA
-
KZN ANC: Decision to sack Zandile Gumede, other officials will strengthen party
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Asking Ramaphosa to leave over his funders is naive
-
Maimane: DA will fight the 'unconstitutional' NHI Bill
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.