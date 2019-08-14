City of Cape Town to host its first middle distance triathlon
This is one of only a handful of point-to-point events in the country, where the start and finish are in two different locations.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town will comprise a 1.9km swim in Big Bay, a 90km cycle with three turning points along the coastal road that will end in the CBD and 21km run that will be completed over three laps in the Zonnebloem - District Six precinct.
In a historic moment, the finish stretch of the cycle leg will see athletes sprinting along the iconic Government Avenue in the Company’s Garden - the first cycle race to do so.
Situated at the edge of the Company’s Garden and the foot of Table Mountain, the Cape Town High School sports fields will be transformed into a spectator-friendly finish line and race village on Race Day.
The 7km run loop will become a hive of activity as spectators and supporters line the streets to watch all the race-day action, while athletes will pass some of the City's historic buildings and iconic landmarks.
“We are proud to introduce another international large-scale event to the city’s dynamic events calendar. As the first of its kind in the Mother City, Challenge Cape Town will further solidify the city’s reputation as Africa's - and the world’s - events capital," said Cape Town executive Mayor Dan Plato.
“The race format and spectacular scenery will showcase the Mother City in a way I’m sure will make for a memorable event for local and international participants, and the economic impact will have significant benefits for our residents.”
